ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $18.56

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $18.56. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 5,641,555 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $70,739.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,983.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,198 shares of company stock worth $1,042,444 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,244.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

