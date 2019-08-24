ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 5,641,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,019,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.16.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $70,739.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,983.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $59,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,680.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,198 shares of company stock worth $1,042,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,780,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,449,000 after acquiring an additional 881,265 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

