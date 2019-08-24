Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $445,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $217,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,056. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $171.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.82 and its 200-day moving average is $149.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $933,610.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $4,990,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

