Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,031.86 ($13.48).

Several brokerages have commented on OCDO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

LON:OCDO traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,200 ($15.68). The stock had a trading volume of 900,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,193.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,192.43.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,153 ($15.07) per share, with a total value of £115,300 ($150,659.87).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

