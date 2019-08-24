NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $162.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.88. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,236 shares of company stock valued at $15,712,126. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after buying an additional 2,866,055 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,981,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,373,156,000 after buying an additional 1,052,689 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 22,776.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,372,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

