NPER (NPER) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, NPER has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. NPER has a market capitalization of $200,708.00 and approximately $25,961.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPER token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, DEx.top, DDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NPER alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008222 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001970 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000489 BTC.

NPER Profile

NPER uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. NPER’s total supply is 218,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,927,451 tokens. NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NPER is nper.io/En . The official message board for NPER is medium.com/@NPERproject

Buying and Selling NPER

NPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Coinrail, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.