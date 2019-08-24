Novacoin (NVC) Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1,112.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00005002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00026570 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002698 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00161371 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 250.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000764 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,068.04 or 1.00331699 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002959 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044107 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.