Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,450,000 after purchasing an additional 56,098 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $4,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.93.

NYSE NOC traded down $10.52 on Friday, reaching $361.50. The company had a trading volume of 552,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $377.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

