Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Acquires 5,320 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $254,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $875,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

DIS opened at $131.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $244.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.35 and its 200 day moving average is $129.29. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

