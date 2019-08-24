Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $39.30. 8,233,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,718,196. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $237,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,220 shares of company stock worth $3,389,483 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.