New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,499 shares during the quarter. New York Times comprises 1.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of New York Times worth $18,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.58. 1,101,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. New York Times Co has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on New York Times and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New York Times currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

