New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 100.0% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Centene by 131.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 568.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 133.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. 3,676,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,352. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $151,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

