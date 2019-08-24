New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 13.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 9.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Carnival by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 71,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Carnival by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. William Blair lowered shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.26.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 22,050 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

