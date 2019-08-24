New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,100 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in UGI by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,729,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,607 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UGI by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,829,000 after acquiring an additional 700,265 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in UGI by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,515,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,013,000 after acquiring an additional 481,422 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in UGI by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 413,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 213,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $1,350,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $128,167.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,113. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

UGI traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.46. 2,597,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UGI. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of UGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

