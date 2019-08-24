New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,295,000 after acquiring an additional 420,856 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,789,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,709,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,125,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,560,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,001,000 after buying an additional 90,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,994,000 after buying an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $5.80 on Friday, reaching $315.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.36. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $235.51 and a 1 year high of $322.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.73.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CIO Adam W. Berry sold 9,369 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.22, for a total transaction of $2,943,927.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,956.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total transaction of $4,316,344.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,541,502.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $22,951,113 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

