New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,319,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $3,153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Align Technology by 886.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 102.9% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.04. 1,014,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,742. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.62 and a twelve month high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.11 per share, with a total value of $206,921.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,921. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $5,453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,961,805. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

