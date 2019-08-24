New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. FMR LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,683,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,506,000 after purchasing an additional 619,258 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,243,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,859,000 after purchasing an additional 452,123 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 65.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,848,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,414,000 after purchasing an additional 686,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,670,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,702,000 after purchasing an additional 372,055 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of SYF traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. 3,875,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,329. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares in the company, valued at $848,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $4,227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,945,831.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

