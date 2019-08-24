Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Trading Up 5.7%

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.96, approximately 123,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 86,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTRP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Neurotrope in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Neurotrope alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $73.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurotrope in the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Neurotrope by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 229,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Neurotrope by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neurotrope by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurotrope by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Neurotrope Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurotrope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurotrope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.