Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 105.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NESN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 91 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a CHF 110 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 115 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a twelve month low of CHF 73.34 and a twelve month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.