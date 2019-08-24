Nectar (NEC) Trading Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Nectar has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $229.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nectar has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $24.68 and $32.15.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026198 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00161371 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 492.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,011.83 or 1.00005433 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003131 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038195 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

