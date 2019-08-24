Nebulas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.07 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $35.57 million and $7.07 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00007271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Binance, OKEx and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.08 or 0.04915188 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 104,506,139 coins and its circulating supply is 48,627,715 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BCEX, Neraex, Allcoin, LBank, OKEx, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

