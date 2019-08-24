Neblio (NEBL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $428,005.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Neblio has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $428,005.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00006062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00025148 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011886 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00030980 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012984 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001402 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000555 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,479,363 coins and its circulating supply is 14,795,111 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

