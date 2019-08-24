National Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

National Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

“ Additional Genes Now Under Consideration. The research license with Bayer (STU: BAY – NR – €66.48) has been amended to include an expanded scope for the C3004 trait. Under the original agreement signed in late 2017, BAY considered the C3003 and C3004 traits for evaluation in soybean, with the genes under consideration targeted to controlling carbon flow. With YTEN’s additional discoveries in the C3004 trait from 2018 trials in camelina, the research license was expanded to include a broader scope of genes.



 A Validation Of Technology? We expect that since the December 2017 license was signed that BAY has studied the C3003 and C3004 traits within its soybean varieties in greenhouse settings, and moved to field trials in Spring 2019. We believe that BAY could easily terminate the agreement if it saw no commercial potential, and we believe the expanded scope represents a validation of YTEN technology.



 No Better Commercial Partner. Following BAY’s acquisition of Monsanto, it controls roughly one third of global soybean sales, and its overall market share is significantly greater when considering seed distributed by peers which include BAY licensed traits. We believe of the major commercial crops that there is no better partner for YTEN than BAY and its soybean market.



 Additional Agreements Needed, May Come With Funded R&D. We anticipate that YTEN is in active discussions with other commercial partners and believe future research agreements may come with a funded R&D component.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Aegis restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 145.61% and a negative net margin of 1,320.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

