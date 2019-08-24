National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,904,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,112,000 after acquiring an additional 438,672 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,683,000 after buying an additional 38,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 758,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,594,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,626,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,905,000 after buying an additional 49,999 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $239,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,445.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $332,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $801,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $114.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,432. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $132.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

