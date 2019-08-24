National Asset Management Inc. Sells 619 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,417,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after acquiring an additional 294,355 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $17,917,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 692,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 591,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 292,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,913. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.