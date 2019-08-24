National Asset Management Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $7.58 on Friday, hitting $131.10. 1,271,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,460. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

