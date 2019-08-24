National Asset Management Inc. Invests $546,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 4.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.37.

NYSE:ABB traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.42. 1,580,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,244. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.97%. ABB’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

