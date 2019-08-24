National Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,780 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 145.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 87,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXC traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,483. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

