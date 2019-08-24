National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,431 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,962,000 after buying an additional 1,758,792 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.4% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 227.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,446,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,211,512. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,412,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

