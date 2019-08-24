Myriad Market Cap Hits $1.72 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $263.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Myriad has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,694,699,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

