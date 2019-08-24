Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $37.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,153.58. 1,446,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,484. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,171.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,159.87. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

