MovieBloc (MBL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.65 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and $1.65 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00260616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.01300870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021597 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00095340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000416 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,345,669 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

