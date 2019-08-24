Motocoin (MOTO) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Motocoin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Motocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Motocoin has a market cap of $439,030.00 and $1.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00260982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.01300411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021728 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00095207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Motocoin Profile

MOTO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. Motocoin’s official website is motocoin.org . Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_

Buying and Selling Motocoin

Motocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Motocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Motocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

