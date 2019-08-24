Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.9% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,085,000 after acquiring an additional 166,952 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,439,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,737 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,312 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 33.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,139,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,220,000 after acquiring an additional 530,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,022,000 after acquiring an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $223.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day moving average is $121.39.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.78.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

