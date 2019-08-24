Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

MRCC has been the subject of several other reports. National Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of MRCC opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $209.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.12. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 18.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 817.3% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 107,574 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 113,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

