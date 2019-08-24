Monkey Project Price Reaches $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $84,214.00 and approximately $509.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 7,195,596 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

