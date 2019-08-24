Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Molina Healthcare worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $198,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $49,361.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,679 shares of company stock worth $868,556 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.27.

NYSE:MOH opened at $127.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.00 and its 200 day moving average is $137.40. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.