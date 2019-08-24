Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0263 on Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $16.96 million and $7.15 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bithumb, ZB.COM and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008135 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001938 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 645,238,777 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, LBank, HitBTC, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Gate.io, BitForex and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

