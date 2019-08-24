Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 478 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 69,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 238,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 715,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,643,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,023,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $200.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.