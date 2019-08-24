Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $503,000 in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,187 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,832,000 after acquiring an additional 256,737 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 792,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,233,000 after acquiring an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,733,000 after acquiring an additional 185,889 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth about $20,939,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 284,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,592,000 after purchasing an additional 147,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $281,975.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Scott Herren sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total value of $95,177.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,885 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,092. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proofpoint stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.91. The stock had a trading volume of 543,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,506. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -99.92 and a beta of 1.66. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $132.85.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.18.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

