Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 464 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $1,118,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $876,000. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.52. 379,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.94 and its 200-day moving average is $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $140.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

