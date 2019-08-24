Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 473 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,398,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,626 shares during the period. Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,555,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,591.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 975,736 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,044,000 after acquiring an additional 899,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,396,000 after acquiring an additional 316,368 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $92.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

