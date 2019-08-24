Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIME. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.56.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $1,474,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,951,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,223,646.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $247,102.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,382 shares of company stock worth $19,679,278 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 90.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,096 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 3.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,091,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,710,000 after acquiring an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 52.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,567,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,239,000 after acquiring an additional 541,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,535,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 151,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 17.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,320,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,522,000 after acquiring an additional 193,185 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

