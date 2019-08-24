Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 3,254 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 7,130,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,139,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,552,000 after buying an additional 6,286,716 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,978,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 563.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,246,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,952,000 after buying an additional 1,058,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,530,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.96. 32,829,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,142,949. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.