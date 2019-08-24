Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 111 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $562,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $2,062,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.3% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $64,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $6.87 on Friday, reaching $248.31. 1,048,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.44. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

