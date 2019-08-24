Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,431 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,475 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 12,555,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,323,000 after purchasing an additional 992,505 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,760,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 720,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 824,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $29.78. 746,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,159. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

