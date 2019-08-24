Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 27.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after buying an additional 4,908,916 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,583,000 after purchasing an additional 950,574 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 151.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,087,961 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 655,013 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,145,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $935,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504,108 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 8,023.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 494,904 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after purchasing an additional 488,812 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,932,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

