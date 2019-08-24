Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 719,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 518,486 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fnd alerts:

Shares of EHI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 63,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

In other Western Asset Global High Income Fnd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,511 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $312,755.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 152,170 shares of company stock worth $1,485,441 over the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.