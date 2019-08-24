Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 233.4% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 101,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,312,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,197. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.12.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

