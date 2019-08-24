Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.47. 7,336,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11.

